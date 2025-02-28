Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of LI stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

