LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF opened at $80.00 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

