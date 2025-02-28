LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
LEGIF opened at $80.00 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76.
About LEG Immobilien
