Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Estimate for A Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on A. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of A stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $124.16 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,961,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 57.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,800. The trade was a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.