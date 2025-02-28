Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,015.4% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $965.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

