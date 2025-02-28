Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $21,338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $17,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $359.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.63. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

