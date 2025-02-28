Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

View Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.