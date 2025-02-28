Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Increased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $955,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.89 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.74 and its 200-day moving average is $232.44.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. This represents a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,372 shares of company stock worth $5,175,793. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

