Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 23,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.84.
Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile
