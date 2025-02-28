Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $152.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $156.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

