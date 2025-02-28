Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTCS opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

