Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 94,500 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of VAALCO Energy worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

