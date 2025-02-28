Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,333 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,765,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 971,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 520,531 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,939,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,223,000 after acquiring an additional 421,804 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

