Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNGZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

KNGZ opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

