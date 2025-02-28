Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,624,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430,757 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

