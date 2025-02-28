Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.85 and last traded at $121.85. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Get Free Report)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.