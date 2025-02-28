Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 1,110.0% in February

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 1,110.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.