Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingfisher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

