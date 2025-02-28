Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 1,222.6% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 33.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kindly MD

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kindly MD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Kindly MD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kindly MD in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Kindly MD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDLY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Kindly MD has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Kindly MD Company Profile

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

