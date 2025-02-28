Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 134983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 321.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.