Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

