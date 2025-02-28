Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,680,000 after buying an additional 218,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 585.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after buying an additional 709,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 376,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $35.52 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $43.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

