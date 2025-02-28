Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 146,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Keysight Technologies worth $174,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,001,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,692,000 after purchasing an additional 216,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,113.04. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock worth $5,411,891. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

