Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

KROS opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $445.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

