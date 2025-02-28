Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 635.9% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kering Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Kering has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Kering Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

