Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 7,849.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kellanova by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,985,902. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.95. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

