Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 681,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $79,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.