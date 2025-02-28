K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 40,000 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

