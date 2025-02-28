K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 135 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after purchasing an additional 255,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 909.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,143,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TRI opened at $176.44 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.