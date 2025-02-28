Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 0.8 %

JUP opened at GBX 74.70 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £382.69 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.65. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.80 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.95 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.16) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 89 ($1.12).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Macpherson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,383.92). Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.