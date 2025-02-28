Josh Silverman Sells 21,666 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Etsy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $73.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 183.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $49,061,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 850,520 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

