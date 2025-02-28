Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.