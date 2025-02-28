Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 479,669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,609,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,160,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,802,081.72. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

