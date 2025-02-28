John F. Mccool Sells 17,433 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Mccool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, John F. Mccool sold 112 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $11,436.32.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $91.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

