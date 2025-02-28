Jean F. Holloway Sells 5,335 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.85 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Artivion by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

