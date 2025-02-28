Jean F. Holloway Sells 5,335 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of AORT stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,268.85 and a beta of 1.75. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
