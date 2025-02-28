Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

