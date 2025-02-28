Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 106,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,197. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JSPR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

