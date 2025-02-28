Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35), Zacks reports.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 106,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,197. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JSPR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JSPR

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Read More

Earnings History for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.