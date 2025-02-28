Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 460,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,229. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 3.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,788.32. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,618. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,515 over the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JANX. Leerink Partnrs raised Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

