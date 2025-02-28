J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.850-10.150 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
