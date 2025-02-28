J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.850-10.150 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.