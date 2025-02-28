J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $41,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,958.96. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $42,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $42,780.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $41,040.00.

On Friday, January 31st, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $41,490.00.

Summit Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMC. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,576,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter valued at $3,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

See Also

