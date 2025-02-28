iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lifted by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 9.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

