iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.