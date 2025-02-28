iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21,920.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IYH stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.