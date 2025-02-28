iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

