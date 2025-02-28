iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.