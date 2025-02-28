iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 698,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

