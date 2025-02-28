iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 19,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $469.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

