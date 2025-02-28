iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,523,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $214,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCZ opened at $63.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

