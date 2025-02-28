iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBGK stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $27.62.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (IBGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2054 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2054. The fund will terminate in December 2054. IBGK was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.