iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 17,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYGW. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000.

About iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

