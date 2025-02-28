iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 91,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 103,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

